HARTINGTON — Sitting at 4-2, the Wildcats will host Niobrara/Verdigre on Friday night. The Cougars are 0-6 on the season, and have only scored 32 points all year long.

The trick about football is any given day either team can win.

“We continually look at one game at a time, so preparing for Niobrara/Verdigre this week will be just like any other week,” said co-head coach Corey Uldrich. “We cannot take anyone lightly, and the boys know that we need to prepare well, continue to improve, and then play the game well.”

Hartington-Newcastle is coming off of a big win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge last week, winning 46-14. LCC had no problem against N/V earlier this season. The Bears topped the Cougars 74-0.

In a rainy game last week, HNS had over 500 yards of total offense. That is bad news for a Cougars team that has had tremendous difficulty stopping the ball on defense.

“I think we have come a long way with our execution up front in our offensive line,” said Uldrich. “Our guys really execute well and pick up some different alignments that LCC tried to use. It seems as if we are picking up confidence in every aspect of the game, and we want to keep that going this Friday.”

HNS has a very important game against N/V considering that it is a District matchup. Currently the Wildcats sit at 1-2 within the district with Creighton and Wakefield in first and second. HNS lost to both teams earlier this season.

“We need to win out to give ourselves any chance of rising to the top of the district and to reach our goal of hosting a first round playoff game,” said Uldrich. “We cannot do that if we don’t take care of business this Friday.”

Niobrara/Verdigre runs a pretty balanced offense. The Cougars have 397 yards of offense and 302 yards of rushing through six games.

Hartington-Newcastle takes on Niobrara/Verdigre in Hartington this Friday at 7 p.m.