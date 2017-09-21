HARTINGTON – HNS bounced back from their loss to Wakefield by beating Winnebago this past week, but now their sights are set on a new opponent. Creighton is 3-0 on the season, and the first two games the Bulldogs won by a combined 168-0.

In fact, Creighton appears to be an offensive juggernaut. Only recently did they let up the first points of the season as a defense, and West Holt scored an admirable 37 on them. Only problem was that Creighton scored 50.

Led by players like quarterback Brayden Zimmerer, linebacker and tight end Wyatt Diedrichsen, wideout and corner Brady Brockhaus, and running backs Alec Zimmerer and Clay Curtis, the Bulldogs have a fast powerful team.

“[Brayden Zimmerer] is a tremendous player, and Coach Suhr puts him in good spots to make plays,” said HNS co-head coach Corey Uldrich. “I think that entire Creighton offense is potent, and we won’t really be able to just focus in on one guy. We’ll have to be tremendous with assignments and schemes to slow them down.”

Currently, the Omaha World Herald has Creighton ranked as the best eight man team in the state, and it is hard to disagree based on their offensive output. That makes the Wildcat defense the spotlight at where HNS can cause some surprises Friday night.

“Our focus this week will have to be razor sharp, and our attention to detail has to be spot on. We won’t do anything special in terms of preparation; we’ll do the same things we do week in and week out to prepare for any time. However, when you play a team who is a top two or three team in the state, you have to play clean to compete with them.”

Hartington-Newcastle has a rough week ahead preparing for this matchup, and like Uldrich said they will need to play a clean game with no penalties. Against an offense as potent as the Bulldogs, missed opportunities can mean the difference between inching closer to that win or dropping closer to a loss.

Hartington-Newcastle will travel to Creighton to face them on Friday night at 7 PM.