LAUREL — There may have been some rain on Friday night but that did not slow down the HNS offense. The Wildcats accumulated 505 yards against LCC, winning 46-14.

It wasn’t just the offense that was on fire, either. The defense had seven sacks, and Lincoln McPhillips recovered a fumble and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

“That fumble recovery was in the third quarter when it was 20-8, so it was a huge play,” said coach Corey Uldrich. “That really took any life LCC had and gave us a ton of momentum as we played the second half. It was a great play by Caleb Kalin to force the fumble and good awareness by Lincoln to scoop it up and score.”

McPhillips also had a big day receiving, as HNS was not afraid to go to the air in the rain. The tight end had four catches for 79 yards.

