HARTINGTON — The Wildcats topped the Indians in the homecoming matchup 28-6 to advance to 3-1 on the year.

The Wildcats found success on the ground, as the team ran for 258 of their 305 total yards.

Turner Korth shined bright on homecoming night, as the junior ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He wasn’t done there though, as he also threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln McPhillips in the second quarter. Korth also caught a 24-yard pass from Shaye Morten.

On defense, it was the line leading the way, as Alex Kneifl had 12 tackles and Brenden Bennett had 11 on the night. Middle linebacker Ryan Koch also had 11 tackles on the night. Koch led his team with two tackles for a loss. The team had seven as a whole.

