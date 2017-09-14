HARTINGTON — It is Homecoming week at Hartington-Newcastle, and the Wildcats look to get back on the winning track with a win against Winnebago.

The loss to Wakefield is in the past, and co-head coach Corey Uldrich says this week isn’t any different than if it were after a win.

“We won’t do anything differently this week in a loss than in a week following a win,” said Uldrich. “We’ll watch film, prepare for Winnebago, put in our game plan, and then go play the game. Every game is so important to our season that we don’t put more stock into one game than we would another.”

What the Wildcats will see on the film is a team that has struggled this season. Winnebago is 0-3 and has lost to Wakefield, Plainview and Johnson-Brock. However, Winnebago did score more points against Wakefield than Hartington-Newcastle did.

That tape of Winnebago against Wakefield will be of great use. One thing Uldrich has already learned is that the Indians like to force turnovers.

Against Wakefield, the Indians defense caused two fumbles and recovered them both.

On offense, Winnebago has a talented quarterback in junior TJ Frenchman. The quarterback is a dual threat as he can pass and run. Both Frenchman and running back Tyrese Gorrin have excellent vision in the field, and they look for cutbacks if they break through to the secondary.

At wideout, Winnebago has a six foot five senior that will be extremely hard to cover. Lance Denney has the size to win out at any jump ball. On defense he plays defensive end and has the speed to get around the tackle and cause pressure.

“Winnebago has some tremendous skill position players, including their running back, wide receiver, and quarterback,” said Uldrich. “They have some experienced, big linemen up front. This is a team that seems to improve every season under Coach James, so I know we’ll get a really good test this week.”

Hartington-Newcastle will again be tested against a team with more roster depth than the Wildcats. Winnebago has 31 players on their roster compared to the Wildcats 17. Conditioning may be a factor, and both Ethan Koch and Turner Korth battled injuries in last weeks game.