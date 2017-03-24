HARTINGTON — A pair of HNS athletes earned All-Conference honors, as both Dayne Morten and Cole Schmidt earned the honor.

“Dayne was incredibly consistent for us all season long,” said head coach Nick Haselhorst. “Experience and attitude were two of his strengths, and he was consistent with his approach. When you play in as many games in your career as Dayne has, you can overcome obstacles that others might not have been able to.”

Cole Schmidt’s athleticism really shined on the court, Coach Hasselhorst said.

“Cole has some special athleticism that doesn’t come around very often,” said Haselhorst. “He really came on strong at the end of the season. He strengthened as the season went along, and his will to win was evident, especially during the last seven or eight games of the season. His shot percentage increased, his confidence increased and with that you saw him blossom down the stretch.”

