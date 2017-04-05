HARTINGTON — The outdoor track season began with a showdown between Battle Creek and Hartington-Newcastle. The Braves squeaked out wins in both the boys and the girls division, with HNS coming in second in both. In both divisions Crofton followed in third and Cedar Catholic came in fourth.

For the Hartington-Newcastle girls, there were strong performances by Sophie Noecker, Belle Harms, and Rayne Allvin. All three finished first in at least one event, with Noecker winning the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and 300 meter hurdles.

For the HNS boys, Brian Santiago, Cole Schmidt, and Andy Schmidt all placed first in at least one event. Santiago won the 1600 meter and 3200 meter. Cole Schmidt won the long jump, triple jump, and 200 meter dash. Andy Schmidt won the 100 meter dash.

Two track meets so far this season and Hartington-Newcastle junior Brian Santiago has already broken two records in the 3200 meter race. At the WSC Indoor, Santiago set a meet record by running a 10:14, and this week at the Cedar Catholic Invite, he broke his own school record. Last year he set the record at 10:07, and he torched that, running a 9:58. He also won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:47.9, but that record belongs to Adam Hochstein. Hochstein set that record in 2012 with a time of 4:33.15.

