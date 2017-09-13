HARTINGTON — Once again, Hartington-Newcastle ran away with both the boys and girls cross country invitational titles.

Both teams cruised to the Hartington Invite championship.

Brian Santiago won first place for the boys, and Allie Rosener won first for the girls, each winning by a wide margin.

Both Santiago and Rosener broke their personal records en route to their wins.

“I’m pretty excited for this year,” said head coach Mandy Hochstein. “Both teams have the possibility of some great success.”

And both teams have been demolishing the competition on the way. All five HNS girls placed in the top 10 individually, and four of the five boys placed in the top 15 individually.

