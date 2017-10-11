BLOOMFIELD — The Rolling Hills Country Club course was good to Hartington Monday.

The Hartington-Newcastle cross country teams both cruised to Lewis and Clark Conference titles at the course Monday.

The meet was originally scheduled for Friday, but rain pushed it back to Monday.

The Wildcats’ Brian Santiago and Seth Wiebelhaus finished 1-2 in the boys race.

In all six, Hartington-Newcastle runners finished in the top 15 to beat out Winnebago 18-46 for the team title.

