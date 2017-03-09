WYNOT — As a Blue Devil athlete, Jalen Wieseler has received accolades himself on the gridiron, on the baseball diamond, and now on the basketball court. Crossing the 1,000 point benchmark, Wieseler has risen as an all-around player to average over 16 points per game this year.

A three year starter, Wieseler has become a staple of Wynot basketball.

“As a freshman in our district championship game against Riverside,” said coach Lee Heimes, “Jalen took a shot late in the game about three or four feet beyond the arc. That play sticks out because even as a freshman he wasn’t afraid of the moment. He even took a charge on defense.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.