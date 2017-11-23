HARTINGTON — This year, Tammy Wieseler achieved a career milestone, but to her it has been about the impact she leaves with her players. Wieseler has coached volleyball at Wynot for the past 14 years, and this season she earned her 250th win at a triangular against Allen and Emerson-Hubbard.

Wieseler has built quite the program at Wynot, but she said it wasn’t quite as fun initially.

“When I first started coaching it was pretty scary actually,” said Wieseler. “It’s always a new environment and it is a little different than playing the sport.”

The Wynot coach has always had a special relationship with her players. Kids now anxiously await their turn to make it to the high school level so they can be a part of the program.

“You go into the gym after volleyball games or after basketball games and there are kids everywhere,” said Wieseler. “There’s kids picking up balls all the time. They have a lot of role models. They have a lot of kids that they look up to, and they want to be in that place at some time. Success in a program is important to help kids understand that if they work hard they can reach goals, and if they have some dreams or hopes for their future it kind of creates and sets a tone for them, not as athletes but more as individuals.”

Wieseler has spent the time over the years that has helped create tremendous team chemistry. Shelby Hochstein played for Wieseler from 2009-2012, and she said some of her favorite team memories weren’t even on the court.

“Tammy had us do other things as a team, not practicing or playing a game. Just to name a couple, every year we went to watch a college volleyball game and before one of our Saturday tournaments, we would make breakfast at the assistant coach’s house. Doing things like this helped us grow together in different ways. It was something that I really enjoyed and remember those days like they were yesterday.“

Wieseler has coached many kids over the years, but her message to each team has stayed relatively consistent. Bailey Kuchta played for Wynot from 2008-2011, and she said lessons from Wieseler have carried over to her everyday life still today.

“I think one of the most important thing she taught us was what we play for,” said Kuchta. “The wins and championships are great, but it’s the memories that you make with your buddies along the way that you will cherish. She also taught us to go after it every second and lay it out on the line, give it your all. I think that’s something that has carried over for me with everything I do in life. Don’t do something halfway. All or nothing. Take pride in it.”

Wynot volleyball has made it to the state tournament four times under the direction of Wieseler. In 2016, the Lady Blue Devils made it all the way to the state championship game where they lost to Hampton.

Cortney Linder and Skylar Arkfeld played from 2012-2016, and were both on that team and say those memories will last a lifetime.

“A memory that sticks out about playing volleyball is definitely getting to play down at state,” said Linder. “Being able to make it to the state championship and make school history by being the only team to make it there was amazing and something I will never forget.“

Wieseler’s 250 wins comes as no surprise to her former players.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that she has 250 wins. She’s such a great coach, and she deserves that. It shows how talented and dedicated she is to the sport and to Wynot volleyball,” said Arkfeld.

Another former player, Erica Burbach, recognized her coach’s accomplishment by noting Wieseler still had tremendous success while keeping up with a busy life outside of sports.

“As a young player, you overlook and don’t often understand the coaching side of things,” said Burbach. “While Tammy was my coach, she was also a full-time nurse with a family of five boys to raise. A lot of hard work and dedication from her and many late nights of book work and reviewing tape to determine what to incorporate into practice and rotation for us. It is more than a well-deserved accomplishment for her.”

Burbach played for Wieseler from 2009-2012, and said her coach taught her some valuable lessons.

While former players have given Wieseler high praise, she turns the compliments right back around to the parents and players.

“I’d have to say probably good parents teaching them respect and teaching them to work hard in everything they do,” said Wieseler.” Not just their studies, sports isn’t everything of course but it plays a big part of who kids are and I think parents are a big involvement in that. They really support the program and the community.”

Wieseler says she is fortunate enough to have tremendous support from her husband. Steve Wieseler is the girls basketball coach at Wynot, and Tammy says he has been a huge help over the years, especially early on in her coaching career.

“A lot of the stuff that I learned on practice time and organizing my practice time better came from my husband, Steve Wieseler. We work together with practice times, and just work together to design what worked for him and how it would work here. That was a big plus.”

Many Wynot volleyball players also play basketball in the winter, so Tammy and Steve Wieseler have been able to brainstorm together to be able to help each other’s teams.

“There is always a competition between us, but a friendly one. We bounce a ton of ideas off of each other because we have the same athletes. It’s a huge benefit. Of course I get them first in the year. We get a chance to talk about things that went well, that didn’t go well. It’s a very big added benefit that we are both able to coach just because he has a ton of experience. He knows how to relate to kids, relates well with kids. He is a big inspiration and a big help.”

Wieseler ended the 2017 volleyball season with 264 wins. When asked whether she sees herself making it to 500 wins, Wieseler responded with a smile and said, “I suppose as long as the community will have me.”