HARTINGTON — Cassidy Ulrich has had a stellar golf career at Cedar Catholic, and she has decided on where she will be taking that next step. Last Wednesday, Ulrich signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Ulrich looked at colleges all over the country, but she decided to stay in Nebraska because of the coach.

“I loved Shawn Rodehorst. He was the former coach at Concordia and he just switched this year, so they have a new coach. It’s his first year and he is awesome with everyone. He is just like another teammate. He gets stuff done,” said Ulrich.

The Cedar Catholic senior will major in business at UNK, and has now started setting goals for her next level of competition.

“I have been working really hard. I guess the big goal was to golf in college at somewhere that I really liked. It wasn’t necessarily to get first place at every meet, but it was to get good enough scores to go onto college and play golf.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.