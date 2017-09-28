HARTINGTON — Cassidy Ulrich wasn’t satisfied after setting a school record earlier this season,

So, the Cedar Catholic senior went out and broke her own nine-hole record and added a new 18-hole standard to the school record books.

Last year, Ulrich placed first at the District Tournament and went on to tie for 17th at the State Tournament.

She has big goals this season.

Earlier this year, she broke the nine-hole record at Wayne, shooting a 39.

She improved on that Sept. 11 at Battle Creek, shooting a one-over 37 on the front nine.

She was even through the first five holes before she bogeyed the sixth. She instantly gained that stroke back with a birdie on seven, though, before a bogey on hole nine gave her a 37 on the front.

“I never know how a day is going to go until I get to the second hole and can settle in,” said Ulrich. “After about five holes I think I was even, and it was all pars so I thought ‘Can’t lose it now’ since I started off good.”

Ulrich followed up her front round with a 40 on the back nine for a combined 77. This broke a record set in 2004 when Allison Merkel shot an 80.

As it typically goes in golf, this was not Ulrich’s first time shooting in the 70s.

“I have never [shot in the 70s] in competition before, but I have in practice quite a number of times this summer,” said Ulrich.

Head coach Sheila Jueden said Ulrich truly loves the game of golf, and that really helps her put in the time practicing.

That time on the putting green and driving range has helped produce the results that Ulrich is experiencing right now.

She has placed first in every single meet so far, and has only tied once. A number of times she has been the only golfer below 90.

“You have your bad meets and your good meets, and you have to have your bad meets to get better. I feel like I know a lot more shots around the course this year than I did last year.”

It has shown that she is better equipped this year too, as even her bad meets have placed her atop the rest of the competition. When she shot the 77 at Battle Creek, there were three golfers tied for second, and they were 15 shots behind.

This wasn’t just one good round by the senior either. So far she has also shot an 81 at the Cedar Invite, an 87 at West Holt, an 87 at the Plainview Invite.

Ulrich has her sights set on making it back to the State Tournament. Placing 17th last year, she may be battling for an even higher finish this year considering that eight of the girls that finished ahead of her graduated last year.