NORTH PLATTE — After winning a District title for the first time ever, the Cedar Catholic girls golf team competed at the State Championship, and Cassidy Ulrich put on an amazing two-day performance.

Ulrich finished tied for fourth after going +21 last Monday and Tuesday. The senior shot an 82 on Monday and an 83 on Tuesday for a 165 total.

She was just three strokes away from being tied for second, but first place was 23 strokes away. Ricki Hickstein of Chadron shot -2 over the course of two days in a remarkable showing.

Cedar Catholic bounced up and down as a team over the two day tournament. Sitting as high as third at one point, the Lady Trojans ended up finishing in ninth after all of the results were in.

