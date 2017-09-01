WAYNE — Despite a two-hour rain delay Friday, the skies finally cleared and Cedar Catholic’s Cassidy Ulrich was able to run away with medalist honors, shooting an 81.

Ulrich was one of only three players to shoot below 100 due to the wet conditions on the course. Cedar Catholic did improve overall, though. The team shot a 478 and finished in fourth, just one stroke behind Thurston-Cuming County.

Head coach Sheila Jueden said she saw a lot of improvement from her team as it finished 28 strokes better than last week, despite the conditions. The Lady Trojans have some athletes still getting familiar with the sport and will continue to improve all season, she said.

Cedar did have a second medalist as well, as Ireland Biltoft shot a 106 and finished 11th on the day. Her 50 on the front and 56 on the back nine showed better consistency than in the season’s first match.

