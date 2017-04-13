HARTINGTON — The Trojans continue their hot streak on the links, as they beat both Norfolk Catholic and Stanton in a triangular match at home. Shooting 154 as a team, Cedar finished in first, 12 strokes ahead of Norfolk Catholic.

The Trojan JV team came in third with Stanton finishing in fourth.

Capp Bengston tied for the low score of 35 alongside Stanton’s Jason Peterson. Matthew Schaefer finished one stroke behind with a 36.

“We played really well once again on Thursday,” said Cedar coach Mike Johnson. “Our team score was real close to what we shot at home on April third. Capp Bengston played really well, and Matthew Schaefer had another very sold round to lead the team. Kelby Schommer had another very solid day for us, and Quinn Paulsen rebounded from a slow start and finished with a real solid score.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.