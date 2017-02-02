PLAINVIEW – Three Cedar Catholic wrestlers earned medals Saturday at the Plainview Invitational.

Eric Hoesing, Ethan Koch and Dain Whitmore all medaled at the meet.

Hoesing started his day against Levi Stacken of Creighton. They have faced off a few times already this year, and Stacken earned a 12-5 decision this time out.

Hoesing then won his next match but was pinned in his third by Gavin Trompke of Ord who boasts a 30-5 record this year. Hoesing finished his day pinning Daniel Maxson of Wayne.

Ethan Koch had a long road to placing, as he wrestled six times on the day. He started by pinning Charlie Stanley of LCC, but then lost by sudden victory to Blake Moen of Norfolk Catholic. Koch pinned his next two, before losing in a close match to Clay Konopasek of Niobrara/Verdigre in a 6-4 decision. In his last match Koch won over Austin Smith of West Holt.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.