HARTINGTON – Thursday was a day of highs for Craig Wortmann, but one event clearly takes the cake. Early Thursday morning, Wortmann’s wife, Wendy, gave birth to a baby boy, that night the Cedar girls basketball coach earned a win with his girls over Avon, S.D., 56-48.

“It’s just one of those days,” said Wortmann. “My wife is fantastic and she did amazing last night. All I have to do is just be there for her. Then, today with all the help we have here with the two other coaches, and the way the girls played, it was everyone doing their part. It is easy for me just to show up when everyone helps out like this and the girls play like they did.”

After experiencing the birth of his child earlier that day, Wortmann found himself in an intense basketball game against an always-tough out-of-state opponent.

The game started slow, with only two points being scored in the first minute by either team. Those points were by Avon, and at the end of the first quarter the Lady Trojans led 9-8, finding themselves in a defensive battle. Cedar’s first two possessions of the game were turnovers from backcourt violations, and Avon couldn’t get many of their open shots to fall.

Offenses were stagnant, and Cedar went into halftime with a 21-14 lead. Wortmann expected a defensive stalemate, considering that Avon had not let an opponent score more than 40 points until Thursday night.

“I kind of did expect some tough defense,” said Wortmann. “I watched Avon play their game from Tuesday night and they looked really solid. Solid defense, well coached, and I kind of expected them to come out and keep us in check. I thought we came out a little flat too.”

The halftime break did wonders for the team, though.

Senior Anna Reifenrath’s composure was able to calm down the Cedar offense. The Lady Trojans were able to distribute the ball, and find an open shot. Avon responded every time though, and cut the lead to just six points, trailing 33-27.

Avon immediately put on the pressure to start the final frame, with a quick three-pointer and a deep two, whittling Cedar’s lead to just one point.

The fourth quarter turned into the exact opposite of the first half.

It was all offense.

Both teams scored more in the final quarter than they did in the entire first half.

It seemed every time a Lady Trojan made a shot, a Lady Pirate responded the next possession.

Avon kept themselves in the game, but Cedar slowly was able to stretch the lead to 12 points late in the fourth quarter.

Suddenly, Avon showed they had an ace up their sleeve, though — the deep three-pointer.

Lauren Sees and Olivia Jurren started taking shots from five or more feet beyond the arc. Sees had already made a buzzer-beater from that distance to end the third quarter, and with two in a row, one by Sees and one by Jurren, the girls were able to put together a last-minute effort for Avon.

Fortunately, for Cedar it was too late. There was less than a minute left on the clock, and the Lady Trojans kept making their free throws when sent to the line.

Wortmann said the girls played well on defense, even though covering the long ball like that can be difficult.

“When they are that deep it is tough.You try to keep your girls on them. We were trying to talk about it the whole game to keep an eye on those two girls because they are fantastic shooters, and if they are going to hit those jumpers that deep it’s kind of hard in terms of what you can do. You hope they miss more than they make.”

Cedar advanced with the win, and three girls scored double digit points. Anna Reifenrath led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jada Cattau and Abby Hochstein each finished with 10 points after an impressive finish to the game. Cattau went 4-4 from the charity stripe down the stretch, and Hochstein went 2-4, with her freethrows coming on and-one attempts after making layups.

“I tip my hat to [Avon] they shoot the ball really well, but we got them in the end,” said Wortmann.

The Lady Trojans earned more confidence by defeating an always scrappy Lady Pirate team and claiming the last win of the pre-Holiday season.

Cedar won’t play again until the Great Northeast Neb. Shootout on Dec. 28.

Avon 8 6 13 21— 48

Cedar Catholic 9 12 12 23— 56

Avon Cedar

FG 11-35 15-39

3PT 6-19 4-10

FT 8-15 14-18

REB 23 29

TO 10 15

SCORING Cedar Catholic – Anna Reifenrath, 17; Abby Hochstein, 10; Jada Cattau, 10; Maddie Wieseler, 9; Mallorie Steffen, 5; Sydney Steffen, 3; Ashley Hamilton, 2. Avon –

REBOUNDS Cedar Catholic – Anna Reifenrath, 7; Mallorie Steffen, 6; Maddie Wieseler, 6; Jada Cattau, 4; Brianna Miller, 3; Ashley Hamilton, 2; Abby Hochstein, 1. Avon –

ASSISTS Cedar Catholic – Anna Reifenrath, 1; Ashley Hamilton, 1; Brianna Miller, 1; Mallorie Steffen, 1. Avon –

STEALS Cedar Catholic – Jada Cattau, 3; Brianna Miller, 2; Sydney Steffen, 1; Mallorie Steffen, 1; Maddie Wieseler, 1; Anna Reifenrath, 1. Avon –

BLOCKS Cedar Catholic – Anna Reifenrath, 2; Mallorie Steffen, 2; Jada Cattau, 1; Brianna Miller, 1.