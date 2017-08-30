HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic came within 1:35 seconds Friday of posting their 109th shutout in school history.

The Trojans earned a 42-6 win over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast behind strong performances by Jackson Eickhoff and Jacob Keiser.

Strong winds made for a ground and pound game the entire day.

With wind blowing straight to the north, keeping the ball on the ground was the way to go, and the experienced Trojan backfield dominated behind a strong line.

Four players scored rushing touchdowns for Cedar, as quarterback Dain Whitmire and running back Austin Arens both also punched in touchdowns from the goal line.

