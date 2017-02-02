WYNOT — It was cold outside Friday night, but things really heated up inside the Wynot gym.

The Wynot Blue Devils hosted the Walthill Bluejays in a rescheduled game due to inclement weather in a game that turned into a real barn burner.

The Blue Jays held off a late rally by the Blue Devils to earn the 58-55 win.

The Blue Jays got off to a fast start and led by as many as 13 points early in second half before the Blue Devils mounted a furious comeback attempt.

Wynot was paced by Jalen Wieseler, who connected for 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the game. Justin Lange also hit for double figures with 11 points and snared six rebounds. Dawson Sudbeck and Cole Schumacher helped out the home team with eight points each.

Walthill placed three players in double figures led by Jayden Sheridan with 18 points and nine rebounds. Grayson Holawell hit for 14 points and Romello Porter finished with 11 points on the night.

