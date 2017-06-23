HARTINGTON — The Hartington American Legion Seniors won two games last week against Madison and Atkinson to improve their season record to 7-4.

Beating Madison 26-3 and Atkinson 11-0, the Seniors rebounded from a tough loss to Stanton in their previous outing.

In Madison, the bats were on fire right from the start, as Hartington scored 15 runs to begin the game. They followed that up with six more in the second frame, and Hartington coasted to an easy win.

Boasting 20 hits, it seems the entire team got involved in the win. Seven players had multi-hit games, and there were five multi-base hits.

