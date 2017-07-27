CREIGHTON — The Hartington Seniors cruised to a big 14-5 win over Pierce Monday to earn a spot in Class C Area 1 District semifnal game.

Tanner Keiser set the tone in the first inning with a three-run home run to left field that began a five-run inning to start the game.

The Hartington bats were backed by a strong showing on the mound by Dain Whitmire. Whitmire tossed a complete-game effort on the mound, and did not allow a hit until the fourth frame.

His mound success is huge for the team, as on Tuesday they need to play two games if they beat Randolph in the District Semifinals.

“That was a big game by Dain to come in there and save our pitching staff,” said head coach Don Whitmire. “We have quite a few arms for tomorrow, so we should be sitting pretty good.”

The younger Whitmire showed amazing control on the mound, as he forced six hits to come straight back to the pitcher’s mound.

Until the final inning, Pierce had only scored two runs, and in the final inning they were able to score an additional three despite Whitmire keeping his composure with a high pitch count.

“I felt good,” said Dain Whitmire. “I just wanted to come out and I owed it to my team to throw strikes and do my best.”

Whitmire said he was able to relax on the mound after Keiser’s home run in the first inning. Keiser’s electrifying hit sparked the rest of the team early on the way to a win.

“It was a pretty big game for the whole team so it was a good start for everyone,” said Keiser.

Hartington’s defense improved greatly against Pierce, as they did not commit a single error. That is an important turn of events as the team committed five errors the day before.

Hartington now moves to the final day where the Seniors may face a similar situation to the Juniors District tournament. If they win, Hartington will play Pierce immediately after their game against Randolph on Tuesday. The Juniors were not able to beat Pender in the District Finals, but Hartington learned from that first experience.

“We need to stay hydrated,” said Dain Whitmire. “Stay hydrated, be well rested, and come out ready to win a ball game.”

The Juniors faced 95 degree heat in their District tournament on the final day. The forecast for Creighton shows temps to be the same, if not hotter.

Coach Don Whitmire has maintained a one game at a time mentality throughout the tourney. His sights are now on Randolph. Hartington only played Randolph once this season, winning 13-3 on the road.

“We will do the same thing we did last time. We will go in, win the first game and play our game one inning, one out, one play at a time,” Whitmire said. “Hopefully we will play our game in that first one, win that one, and we will have Casey [Lammers] on the mound in the first game, and we will have Capp [Bengston] shut it off. That is where I wanted to be.”

Hartington played Randolph on Tuesday evening, and the Cedar County News was printed before the conclusion of that game.

Hartington 5 0 1 2 3 0 3 14 6 0

Pierce 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 5 6 2

Batting Hartington – Dain Whitmire, 3-4, 1B, 2B, 3B, RBI, R, K; Cole Heckenlaible, 0-2; Jacob Keiser, 1-3, 1B, 2 RBI, R, BB; Brady Steffen, 0-1, 2 R; Sean Kathol, 1-1, 1B, R, 3 BB; Tanner Keiser, 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, K; Capp Bengston, 0-1, RBI, 3 BB; Casey Lammers, 0-2, R, K; Austin Creamer, 0-4, RBI, R; Seth Wiebelhaus, 1-3, 1B, 3 R, BB; Reid Arens, 0-1, K; Casper Jueden, 0-3, R; Kelby Schommer, 0-0, BB.

Pitching Hartington – Dain Whitmire, W, CG, 7.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 7 K.