HARTINGTON — Last year, The Hartington-Newcastle boys track team sent two relay teams to the state competition, placing third in the 4×100 meter event. Jared Fuelberth has graduated but three members of the team are still around and looking at another push for state this year.

Cole and Andy Schmidt with Dayne Morten are looking for that fourth piece to their puzzle right now but they remain hopeful.

“I think we can potentially beat last year’s time [in the 4×100],” said Cole Schmidt.

“Jared was great in the 400 so that will be harder to replace but I think we still have a shot in both events,” said Andy Schmidt.

The Wildcats placed third with a time of 44.57 in the 4×100 meter relay. Luckily, they are looking for the starting leg, so that is one less handoff that they need to worry about.

