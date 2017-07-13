HARTINGTON — Matthew Schaefer has had a great year of golf already, but this past week he tied a course record that has stood for over 20 years.

Schaefer tied Jason Merkel’s 18-hole Hartington golf course record of 63, and he had the chance for it to be even lower.

“I bogeyed hole five on the back, and I missed about a four foot birdie putt on hole eight on the front,” said Schaefer. “But when you put up a score like that every part of your game is working pretty well. It was a fun round to play.”

Schaefer was joined by Sam Anderson and Quinn Paulsen on July 2 in his record round.

Paulsen decided to stop playing after the front nine, but lucky for Schaefer, Anderson continued on and was his witness to the remarkable round.

“It was amazing to watch,” said Anderson. “He played amazing all day long. It is crazy to think he could have scored even better,” but he somehow did still leave some strokes on the course.

Schaefer was the number one golfer on the Cedar Catholic team this year, finishing seventh at the state competition in May.

“I’m not sure what my handicap is exactly but it’s not quite scratch,” said Schaefer.

The rising senior has been committed to his golf goals for this upcoming year, as he has been playing every day this summer it seems.