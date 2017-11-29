OMAHA — The Nebraska Golf Association’s 6th Fall Junior Series presented by Bushnell Golf has been finalized after the Explorer event at Oakland Golf Club was cancelled due to heavy rain.

The Explorer will not be rescheduled, and the point standings are final based on the first three events.

The post-series awards recognizing the Team Champions of the FJS, as well as the FJS All-Star Team and Captain have been awarded based on those standings.

The Stripeshow is again the Team Champion of the Fall Junior Series, having already wrapped up the title by winning two of the first three events and finishing runner-up in the other.

Plainview’s Tucker Knaak and Creighton’s Chase Largen won the award last year as well, and teamed up with Cedar Catholic’s Matthew Schaefer to claim the title again in 2017.

Schaefer led the team to a runner-up finish at the first FJS event, the Frontier, at York Country Club on Sept. 9, with a round of 70 (E) to finish third individually.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.