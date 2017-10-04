KEARNEY — The Hartington-Newcastle cross country teams proved last week they can compete with the best in the state.

The local teams traveled to Kearney for an invite, and both the boys and girls teams performed very well.

Brian Santiago came in first in the boys race out of 243 runners, and Allie Rosener finished 13th out of 162 girls.

Both teams finished in fifth. There were 30 teams competing for the boys, while the girls division featured 29 teams. In the girls team results, the difference between first and fifth place was a total of five points.

“I’m very proud of how well both girls and the boys team ran at the Kearney Invite,” said head coach Mandy Hochstein. “These athletes have so much potential, and they work hard, so watching them compete at the level they did is rewarding for both the athletes and the coaches.”

Both the boys and girls each had two runners medal. Santiago placed first for the boys overall, and Seth Wiebelhaus also medaled, placing 15th. Rosener came in 13th, and freshman Sara Burbach finish in 17th.

