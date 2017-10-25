KEARNEY — Brian Santiago earned a state runner-up medal when the Hartington-Newcastle cross country competed at state Friday.

For the first time in school history, both the boys and girls teams qualified for State.

“The kids walked away spent,” said head coach Mandy Hochstein. “They gave it their all and that’s what’s important.”

The boys team finished third overall and the girls finished in eighth. Individually, though, each team also had medalists.

Santiago and Seth Wiebelhaus medaled for the boys. Santiago placed second with a time of 17:09.9, and Wiebelhaus placed 12th with a time of 17:55.3. This is their second straight year placing in the top 15 together at State. Allie Rosener medaled for the girls. She finished in eleventh with a time of 20:53.2. All three medalists are seniors.

