LINCOLN – The four seniors who were freshmen when the Randolph boys basketball team won the state title in 2014 were hoping to end their careers the same way they began.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals’ hopes for a state title went by the boards in Friday’s semifinal, and Randolph had to settle for fourth place in Class D-1 at the Nebraska State Boys Basketball Championships after Lutheran High Northeast avenged their subdistrict loss to the Cardinals with a win in Saturday’s consolation game.

In Thursday’s opener, Randolph built a 16-point lead in the first half and kept top-ranked Bruning-Davenport-Shickley from making a game of it, opening the tournament with a 50-40 win at Lincoln East High School.

The Eagles led 3-2 early in the game, but the Cardinals took control of the game in the first half with the help of an 18-2 run in the first and second quarters.

“We pushed the ball a little bit and made some nice passes once we penetrated and got some nice shots, and that’s what you need to do,” coach Mark Anderson said. “We made a few shots from the perimeter, but we did a good job on the inside.”

