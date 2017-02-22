HARTINGTON – A strong third quarter was not enough for the Wildcats, as they were defeated by Randolph 59-50. Some foul trouble and a slow offensive start early put HNS in a chasing game that they were never quite able to complete.

Trailing all game, Hartington-Newcastle kept trying to push past Randolph, and in the third quarter they nearly did. Scoring 23 points off of seven three-pointers, HNS pulled within two points heading into the fourth.

Those shots from beyond the arc that were open quickly closed, though as the Wildcats only scored seven in the last eight minutes.

