HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic volleyball had quite the impressive season, going 34-1 and finishing the year as the Class C2 state runner-up.

Now the personal accolades are rolling in, starting with the All-Conference honors.

The Lady Trojans saw three girls honored as First Team All-Conference members, and another three were named to the MidStates Honorable Mention team.

Senior Anna Reifenrath, and juniors Jada Cattau and Maddie Wieseler made the All-Conference First Team, with Brianna Miller, Ashley Hamilton, and Madie Arens receiving honorable mention status.

Reifenrath, Cattau, and Wieseler were all a part of the strong front line that Cedar showcased for most of the year.

