HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic fell Saturday in a battle of Top 10 teams.

Cedar came out on the short end of a 46-43 decision against Ponca.

The Trojans came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to give themselves a chance to win, but turnovers stripped a win out of the clutches of Coach Matt Steffen’s crew.

Turning the ball over 16 times, Cedar allowed 13 points off of turnovers, many of them being stolen passes that led to a fast break down the court for an easy layup.

Steffen said his team didn’t protect the ball well enough against the scrappy Ponca squad.

“It’s hard to win when you give up easy points like that,” he said.

Riley Arens tried his best to keep Cedar in the game, scoring 17 points.

