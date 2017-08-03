CREIGHTON — The Hartington Seniors followed a similar fate as the Hartington Juniors.

Both teams won in their Area semifinal contest to advance to the title game, but both suffered defeat in the nightcap of the double-header.

Only half an hour after topping Randolph in dramatic fashion, an exhausted Hartington team took the field to take on Pierce.

Hartington fought to stay alive, but the exhaustion seemed too much as Pierce won, 6-4.

Just the night prior, Hartington beat Pierce, 14-5, to force a playoff game against Randolph to see which team from the consolation bracket would make the District Finals. Hartington won that game easily, but this one was different.

