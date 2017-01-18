Video Report

HARTINGTON — There was quite a showdown between Cedar Catholic and Pierce as the Trojans fourth quarter woes handed them the loss 53-51.

Both teams played a stellar game, as each shot over 45 percent from the floor. It was a tale of two halves, though, as Cedar controlled the first and went into halftime with an 11-point lead. Pierce made some big halftime adjustments to dominate the second half, outscoring the Trojans by 13.

In the second half, the Trojans passed the ball very efficiently, but the rim was not forgiving as shot after shot clanked off. Pierce first tied up the game 35-35 in the third quarter, but continued to remain close.

That is until Sean Kathol committed a technical foul on defense after chasing down a defender on a fast break and trying to make a block but instead throwing the player to the ground.

