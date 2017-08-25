LINCOLN — The first year of the Nebraska School Activities Unified Sports program was so successful that the program is expanding, NSAA Assistant Director Dan Masters told media members here Thursday.

Last year 43 Nebraska high schools took part in the program, which paired intellectually challenged students with other students in bowling competition. A state championship was then held in December in Lincoln.

Masters said 56 schools have signed up to take part in the program this year.

The NSAA is also considering some sort of unified sports track exhibition season next spring. That possibility is still in the discussion stages, Masters said.

“Track and field is a big process as there are a lot of moving parts, so details are slow in coming,” Masters said. “We are taking this on in small bites with the possibility of a unified sports track season in 2018-19.”