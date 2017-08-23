LINCOLN — A change in enrollment requirements for high school football could mean some big changes for area teams.

Nebraska School Activities Association member schools approved a plan to use only the enrollment numbers for male students when calculating the classifications of football teams.

The new formula was discussed at the NSAA’s Media Day last week in Lincoln.

The new calculations will take effect for the 2018 season, said NSAA Associate Director Nate Neuhaus.

Hartington-Newcastle football coach Corey Uldrich said the classification change could potentially drop HNS down into Class D2 for football. The number of boys enrolled at HNS just won’t be that sizeable for a few years, Uldrich said.

Beginning with the 2018 season, classifications will no longer have a set number of schools participating.

