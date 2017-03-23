HARTINGTON — The Lady Wildcats had a turn-around season, and a large part of that came down to their teamwork. That strong play was noticed by area coaches as they named Sophie Noecker and Willa Scoville to the Lewis and Clark All-Conference team, and gave Belle Harms a spot on the Honorable Mention team.

Noecker was the senior leader for the squad, as she seemed to lead by the example of being everywhere on the court.

“I think every game Sophie did a lot defensively, and that defense led to offense because she got steals that led to fastbreaks,” said head coach Marcus Messersmith. “She led our team in points, rebounds, assists, steals. She did everything for us.”

