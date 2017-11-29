HARTINGTON — Hartington’s high school basketball teams are poised to make a big run this season — a run that could end up with the squads squaring off against each other in post-season play.

Last year, the HNS girls basketball team topped Cedar Catholic in a thrilling Subdistrict semifinal game. The Lady Wildcats ultimately ended their season the next game against Crofton.

That thriller saw a fourth quarter comeback by HNS to win the game 61-60 in an intense battle between hometown rivals.

For the boys, HNS and Cedar did not face each other, HNS lost to LCC in Subdistricts. Cedar won the Subdistrict but lost to Neligh-Oakdale in the District final.

Both teams will have some spots to replace this year.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.