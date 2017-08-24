HARTINGTON — The 2017 high school football season will kick off Friday with a double-header at Russ Hochstein Field.

The Cedar Catholic Trojans get things started with a 3 p.m. game here against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur.

The Trojans made it to the Class C2 state quarterfinals last year. They want to make a return trip this year, but just like 2016, they have to first get their season-opener against BRLD.

Cedar earned a 27-8 win last year in the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two teams, but Cedar fields a much different team this year.

The Trojans lost Stephen Hillis, Sean Kathol, Tanner Keiser, Easton Joachimsen, and Capp Bengston to graduation, meaning the Big Red will have some fresh faces in some big roles.

“I would like to think we have a pretty good balance between our skill players and our linemen on both sides of the ball,” said Coach Chad Cattau. “I believe the kids we have back with playing experience will provide a nice leadership role and a comfort level for those that will be getting their first major action of their careers.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.