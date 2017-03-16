LINCOLN — The Wynot Blue Devils met the Mead Raiders in the semi-finals of state at Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night and after a close struggle for three quarters came up short in the final quarter and were beat by a final score of 40-33. The Blue Devils would struggle to hit open threes and from the free throw line and it hurt their chances in this one. The Raiders advance to play Mullen for the championship while the Blue Devils will met Riverside on Saturday in the consolation round.

Wynot had trouble handling the Raiders point guard Josh Quinn who consistently drove to the basket and scored or got to the line where he converted, finishing with a game high 21 points. Dylan Taylor showed up in the second half and contributed a pair of big second half threes and totaled 12 points on the night.

Wynot got 17 points from their leader Jalen Wieseler and Nate Wieseler hit a pair of three pointers for his six points. Justin Koch and Dawson Sudbeck also hit three pointers for the Blue Devils.

