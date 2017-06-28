HARTINGTON — Hartington’s coaches and several Hartington players will take part in the Elkhorn Valley League All Star Game.

The contest is slated for Wednesday night at Crofton’s baseball field.

The Junior game is set to begin at 5:45, while the Senior game will start under the lights at 8 p.m.

Hartington head coach Don Whitmire and assistant Ryan Heimes will coach both the Junior and Senior All Star teams.

Crofton’s coaching staff will coach the seniors, while Bloomfield coaches will guide the Juniors.

Representing Hartington in the Junior contest will be Jacob Keiser, Dain Whitmire, and Seth Wiebelhaus. Brady Steffen is the alternate.

The Hartington Seniors will be represented by Tanner Keiser, Capp Bengston, and Sean Kathol. Cole Heckenlaible is the alternate for the Senior team.

Check next week’s Cedar County News for a story and photos. Photos can also be found on the Cedar County News website — www.hartington.net