CROFTON — The American Legion baseball All-Star games featured some of the best athletes in the area Wednesday.

Hartington’s coaches were selected for both the Juniors and Seniors games due to the teams’ outstanding play this season.

Don Whitmire and Ryan Heimes have put together two strong teams that each sit at the top of their league standings, and for that reason they had the honor of coaching the East All-Stars.

Unfortunately, both the Juniors and Seniors East All-Stars lost, as the West got their bats going early in both games.

From Hartington, Jacob Keiser, Seth Wiebelhaus and Dain Whitmire were selected for the Junior team, and Tanner Keiser, Casey Lammers, and Capp Bengston were selected for the Seniors.

They were voted onto the All-Star team by their Hartington teammates.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.