HARTINGTON — The Junior and Senior American Legion teams split their Thursday matchup against Neligh, with the Juniors losing 13-7, and the Seniors winning 3-2.

The seniors scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win. With the bases loaded Kelby Schommer was walked to bring in Casey Lammers for the win.

The Hartington Seniors were led by Capp Bengston’s strong pitching. Bengston threw a complete game, all seven innings. He only allowed one hit all night, and had a no-hitter going until the sixth inning.

In the seventh inning, Seth Wiebelhaus drove in the tying run with a ground ball to first base. The bases were loaded and with a ground ball to first, Neligh’s first baseman decided to get the out at first, allowing the runner at third to score.

Wiebelhaus also scored the first run for Hartington in the second inning. The first baseman hit an inside the park home run to start the inning, after he hit a line drive to right centerfield. Wiebelhaus scored standing up as he flew around the bases before Neligh was able to get the ball back to the infield.

For the Juniors, they lost a back-and-forth affair after defensive struggles in the fifth and sixth innings. Hartington was up 3-1 going into the fifth inning, but Neligh scored six in the fifth and five in the sixth to make the score 12-5 at the end of the sixth inning.

During the two blowup innings, the Hartington infield had six errors.

“That is the first time the Juniors defense really let us down this season,” said head coach Don Whitmire. “We gave up seven unearned runs that game, but it is just one of those games. That is baseball. I told the kids it is what it is, and that we will learn from it and get better.”

It was a community effort on the mound for Hartington. Brady Steffen started the game, and pitched four solid innings. He allowed only one run and three hits.

Riley Arens relieved Steffen in the fifth inning, and he had a rough outing, as he allowed eight runs, only three earned, off of three hits and four walks.

Jacob Keiser came in to pitch the last two innings. He allowed four runs, two of them earned, and off of five hits and one walk.

Hartington then played at the Creighton Wooden Bat Tournament on Saturday and Sunday. While those games tested Hartington, they do not count for the regular season record, or league record.

Juniors

Neligh 1 0 0 0 6 5 1 13 11 2

Hartington 0 1 1 1 1 1 2 7 12 7

Batting

Hartington – Dain Whitmire, 0-3, RBI, R, BB, K; Jacob Keiser, 0-3, K; Riley Arens, 3-4, 3 1B, R; Brady Steffen, 2-4, 2 1B, RBI; Seth Wiebelhaus, 3-4, 1B, 2 2B, RBI, R; Isaac Creamer, 0-3, BB, 3 K; Turner Korth, 2-4, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 R, K; Austin Arens, 1-3, 1B, R, BB, K; Sam Feilmeier, 1-3, 1B, R, BB, K.

Pitching

Hartington – Brady Steffen, 4.0 IP; 1 ER, 1 R, 3 H, 1 K; Riley Arens, 1.0 IP; 3 ER, 8 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 1 K; Jacob Keiser, 2.0 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K.

Seniors

Neligh 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 1

Hartington 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 5 0

Batting Hartington – Dain Whitimre, 1-2, 1B, BB, K; Cole Heckenlaible, 1-2, 1B, BB, K; Sean Kathol, 0-4, 4 K; Tanner Keiser, 2-3, 2 1B, K; Capp Bengston, 0-2, 2K; Casey Lammers, 0-3; R, BB, K; Austin Creamer, 0-2, BB, 2 K; Seth Wiebelhaus, 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Casper Jueden, 0-0, R, BB; Kelby Schommer, 0-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K.

Pitching Hartington – Capp Bengston, 7.0 IP, W, CG, 1 ER, 2 R, 1 H, 5 K, 1 BB.