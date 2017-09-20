WAYNE — The HNS girls cross country team won their third straight meet of the season, and the boys finished in third in an impressive display in Wayne. Five girls placed in the top fifteen, a new high for the girls team.

Allie Rosener placed first in her third consecutive race, and she was followed by Jayda Bernecker placing third, Karli McCain placing fourth, Sara Burbach placing seventh, and Sara Reifenrath placing eighth.

For the boys, Brian Santiago and Seth Wiebelhaus both medaled. Santiago placed first and Wiebelhaus placed fourth. This is the second time Wiebelhaus has finished in lower than second individually this season.

