NORFOLK — Cedar Catholic football coach Chad Cattau led the Red Team to a 14-7 victory at the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic for his first win of 2017.

Players from Cedar Catholic, Wynot, Randolph and Wausa practiced with other area players throughout the week in preparation for the game.

“It was exciting to know some of these kids on a more personal level after having competed against them for four years,” said Cattau. “Hopefully they all had fun and I think they did.”

With over 2,000 people in attendance despite Saturday’s scorching heat, athletes from Cedar County put on a show, as Wynot’s Jalen Wieseler won the Red Team Offensive MVP award.

Wieseler adjusted well to 11-man football, as he scrambled out of the pocket multiple times for a total of 55 yards, and threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Cedar Catholic’s Sean Kathol as time expired on the last play of the first half.

“It’s a lot different than eight-man, but you just need to trust your teammates,” said Wieseler. “It is pretty much the same game just with three extra people out there.”

Wieseler’s touchdown pass to Kathol tied up the game 7-7 going into halftime. Kathol had a great first half, as he also had an interception on the opening drive down in the red zone.

“I felt like I played pretty well,” said Kathol. “I was just trying to go out there and have some fun with some dudes that I’ve never played with before, and I think I accomplished that.”

Kathol got to play alongside Trojan teammates Tanner Keiser and Easton Joachimsen. Stephen Hillis was also selected to the All-Star roster, but he twisted his ankle on Tuesday, and did not suit up on Saturday.

Joachimsen had a strong performance on the defensive side, as he played linebacker throughout most of the game. Keiser and Kathol subbed in and out for each other at cornerback after each possession.

On the defense with the Trojans, was Randolph graduate Drew Loberg. Loberg played linebacker in high school, but played throughout the game at strong safety because that will be the position he plays at Morningside College this fall.

“Just getting the transition from eight man to 11-man was the biggest help for me this week,” said Loberg. “Just getting used to the coverages and stuff will help me.”

For an All-Star game, 14-7 is a rather low score. There were quite a few turnovers, and multiple bad snaps or handoffs that wasted a play and made it hard to continue drives. Cattau believes that is all because these players only had a week to get used to their new teammates.

“We knew there would be turnovers, because that is just a part of these games,” said Cattau. “With only a week to prepare, the kids aren’t real fluid. We just needed to play through knowing that they were going to happen, and it worked out for us in the end.”

For Wieseler and Loberg, this game prepares them for their new college teams, as they transition from a high school career in eight man football to playing 11-man at the collegiate level. Hillis will be going to the Air Force Academy to play football, and that may be part of why he was sat to help prevent further injury.

For many of the rest this is the end of their football career. Walking up and down the sidelines throughout the game, there was nothing but smiles from the players. They truly experienced an All-Star experience last week, and the Red Team takes a series lead over the White Team with a win in the fifth All-Star Game. Red Team now leads the series 3-2.

RED 0 7 7 0 — 14

WHITE 7 0 0 0 — 7

RUSHING

RED – Tanner Crosley (Crofton) 19-80; Jalen Wieseler (Wynot) 5-55; Russell McLean (Ponca 6-26; James Bensen (Pender) 4-20; Hunter Spier (Lutheran High NE) 7-13; Walker Raabe (Pierce) 3-10-1; Mason Hetrick (South Sioux City) 3-8; Sam Morrill (Creighton) 2-9; Caleb Sullivan (Pierce) 2-3. WHITE – Bailey Thompson (O’Neill) 8-45; Henry Bohac (Stanton) 3-45; Tayen Meyer (Norfolk) 9-21; Chad Bode (Elgin Public/Pope John) 7-10; Wyatt Hamer (Battle Creek) 3-9; Josh Schick (Battle Creek) 2- -23.

PASSING

Walker Raabe 2-3-25; Jalen Wieseler 2-7-49-1-1. WHITE – Wyatt Hamer 4-11-30-1-1; Josh Schick 3-7-24-1.

RECEIVING

Sean Kathol (Cedar Catholic) 1-43-1; Mason Hetrick 1-16; Grayson McBride (Wayne) 1-9; Dawson Sudbeck (Wynot) 1-5.Grant Meyer (Logan View) 2-8; Henry Bohac 1-19-1; Bryce Heiser (O’Neill) 1-16; Grant White (Neligh-Oakdale) 1-8; Jake Long (Norfolk) 1-3; Bailey Thompson 1-0.