HARTINGTON — A strong fourth quarter propelled the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears to a 51-46 win over Cedar Catholic here last week, avenging their only loss on the season.

LCC senior Jayden Reifenrath put on quite a show to lead his team to the victory.

Reifenrath had 22 points including a 3-point buzzer beater, a fast break dunk, and a layup that beat the halftime buzzer.

The Trojan defense was challenged on the night, resulting in several fouls, and one player, Jackson Eickhoff, fouling out as a result.

The fourth quarter difficulties on offense though hurt the Trojans, as they scored just six points in the final frame due to challenging shots, and rushed attempts as the clock wore down.

