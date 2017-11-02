HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic suffered a one point loss to Central City in the first round of the Class C2 State Playoffs on Friday night, losing 27-26. Cedar was able to contain Dale Jones on the ground, but through the air he was able to complete four touchdown passes on the night.

Cedar took the lead early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. Jacob Keiser showed that the Bisons would have a hard time containing him, running for a 58- and 43-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a quick 14-0 lead. Early on, Cedar took the momentum by dominating the line on offense, and containing the Bison’s quarterback, Jones, on defense. Jones completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to DeBoer halfway through the second quarter, and then Jones ran in the two-point conversion to make the score 14-8.

Just a few plays later Austin Arens took a fullback dive up the middle, broke a few tackles and was off to the races. Arens scored an 80-yard touchdown run. Quinn Paulsen missed the extra point and the score at halftime was 20-8.

The second half was a different story, as Central City made some major adjustments and came out with a lot of energy.

“The biggest thing is they started getting into our backfield, and we didn’t have an answer for it, and it was hard just to move the ball,” said coach Chad Cattau. “That goes on me and was just something we should have been able to adjust to.”

The ball seemed to get a little slippery in the second half, as both teams fumbled twice and lost both of them. Central City recovered the first fumble and was able to score a touchdown soon after to make the score 20-14. Jones completed a 7-yard pass to Dyllan Lee for the touchdown, but the extra point kick was no good.

The Trojans fumbled late in the third quarter after the Bison had tied the score with a 13-yard pass from Jones to Mike Murray. On a Trojan run up the middle, the Bison stripped the ball and were able to score just a couple plays later, giving Central City a 27-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Cedar spent the rest of the fourth quarter chipping their way down the field. Dain Whitmire started to get some completions, and it eased the pressure that was blitzing the offensive line. Whitmire then completed a 22-yard screen pass to wideout Riley Arens. Arens got a key block from Jason Becker and was able to run in for the score. Paulsen missed the extra point wide, though, and the score was 27-26.

“We kind of spread our kids out a little bit. They were able to make some plays. We started to pick things up on our offensive line and that allowed us to do some things,” said Cattau. “Dain [Whitmire] threw the ball well when we needed him to, especially in the fourth quarter. Riley [Arens] made a great run on that bubble screen and we made some great down field blocks to spring it for a score.”

Cedar’s defense then came out looking to stop the Bison to give the Trojan offense one last chance. Central City got a few first downs, and Cedar used all their timeouts to conserve the clock. The Bison fumbled on a pitch during an option run. Cedar fell on it and had one last chance.

Whitmire started throwing the ball unlike he has all season. He worked the sidelines on an out to Riley Arens to start, then two 12-yard curl routes by Becker put Cedar in scoring position. Two incompletions later, and there were just 3.3 seconds left and no timeouts for the Trojans. Cattau sent out the field goal unit for an attempt close to 40 yards.

It was a good snap, Paulsen put a strong leg on it, but the kick was wide right and Central City held on to win the game. Cedar players reacted to the tough loss in various ways as Central City stormed the field.

Cattau said both teams played great, and it was a hard-fought game.

“I thought both teams played hard all the way through, and that’s what it should be at this point in time. Games are supposed to be close in the playoffs. It was a night that in the first half we made some plays but in the second half they made more plays. I feel bad for our kids, especially our seniors because you never want to end a season on a loss, but unfortunately that’s part of it.”

After winning the first eight games of the season, Cedar Catholic finished with an 8-2 record.

Central City 0 8 19 0 27

Cedar Catholic 14 6 0 6 26

Central City Cedar

Total Offense 331 387

Passing Yds 246 86

Rushing Yds 85 301

Penalties-Yds 8-75 5-45

First Downs 16 15

PASSING Cedar – Dain Whitmire, 6-16-86 1 TD. Central City – Dale Jones, 17-31-234 4 TDs; Dyllan Lee, 1-1-12.

RUSHING Cedar – Jacob Keiser, 23-161 2 TDs; Austin Arens, 8-101 1 TD; Jackson Eickhoff, 7-28; Eric Hoesing, 1-5; Ian Rohan, 1-4; Dain Whitmire, 4-2. Central City – Tucker Schneiderheinz, 7-40; Cameron Sciuga, 8-25.

RECEIVING Cedar – Riley Arens, 3-52 1 TD; Jason Becker, 2-30; Jacob Keiser, 1-4. Central City – Ethan DeBoer, 11-184 2 TDs; Dyllan Lee, 2-29 1 TD; Christian Coleman, 2-15; Mikey Murray, 1-13 1 TD; Zachary Rinkol, 1-4; Tucker Schneiderheinz, 1-1.

TACKLES Cedar – Josh Pinkelman, 7; Riley Arens, 6; Matthew Becker, 6; Jacob Keiser, 5; Austin Arens, 4.5 Isaac Creamer, 3.5; Ian Rohan, 3.5; Rex Becker, 3.5; Jason Becker, 3; Keyan Joachimsen, 2.5; Jackson Eickhoff, 2; Quinn Paulsen, 2; Connor Vlach, 2; Eric Hoesing, 1; Chase Lammers, 1; Myles Thoene, 1; Jacob Haahr, 0.5.