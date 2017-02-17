WAUSA – The crosstown showdown Tuesday between Hartington-Newcastle and Cedar Catholic girls basketball teams was everything it was expected to be and more.

Coming back from two double-digit deficits, the Lady Wildcats came out on top, winning 61-60 after a

tumultuous game that could have gone either way down to the last buzzer.

The game started off fast in the first quarter, Cedar came right out of the gate, and quickly took a 10-4 lead, but HNS fought right back with a run of their own.

Hartington-Newcastle took their first lead of the game as the buzzer blared signaling the close of the first quarter. Abbe Morten made a deep three pointer to give the Purple and White the 18-17 advantage.

The entire second quarter was a battle. going back and forth exchanging the lead, each team was fighting to go into halftime with the momentum.

With 1:08 left in the first half, the score was tied 26-26. The tie was broken when HNS’ leading scorer on the night, Willa Scoville, sank a huge three-pointer to take the lead into halftime.

The halftime lead was 29-27 for the Lady Wildcats, because of a late foul where Anna

Reifenrath made one of two free throws. Fouling seemed to be an issue on both sides of the ball as each team got into the Bonus early in each half.

“I think both ways, both teams wanted it really bad and they probably played a step closer than they should have,” said HNS coach Marcus Messersmith about the fouling.

The third quarter was all Cedar Catholic, until the last two minutes.

“In the second half, we switched back to a man defense and the girls responded well,”

said Cedar coach Robb Koerting. “I think that was one of the best adjustments we made all year and the girls took advantage of it in the third.”

Putting up 20 points, the Lady Trojans third quarter involved good ball movement.

check out the upcoming Cedar County News print and Edition for the complete story and stats.