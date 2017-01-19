HARTINGTON — The Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats improved to 9-4 on the season after a busy few days of hardcourt action.

The HNS defense prevailed against Osmond Friday, holding the Lady Tigers to just five points in the first and third quarter to earn the 52-41 win.

HNS played shut down defense along with gaining some momentum back in the shooting game.

Averaging over 18 steals per game, the Lady Wildcats kept that pace up, with 17 steals against Osmond. Led by Sophie Noecker’s eight on the night, the team is on a fast track back to their typical play after their recent two-game losing skid.

The Lady Cats also shot better, shooting 26 percent on the night and controlling much of the tempo throughout the contest.

