Wynot — The Wynot Lady Blue Devils used a 10-3 third-quarter run to gain a little breathing room and made that lead stand up as they downed another state-rated team Friday in the Pender Lady Pendragons by a final score of 46-37.

It was the defense of the Lady Blue Devils that propelled them to this win.

Wynot would hold the Lady Pendragons to 29 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent from three-point range and 50 percent from the line as the Lady Blue Devils improved to 12-3 on the season.

Pender’s record fell to 14-3 with the loss.

Wynot got a balanced attack on offense led by Cortney Arkfeld with 11 points and followed by Carissa Kuchta with 10 points. Skylar Arkfeld and Maddie Gartner each contributed seven points for the Wynot win.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.