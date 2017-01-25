HARTINGTON – The Lady Wildcats have now won four straight, after putting on an impressive performance against the Bloomfield Lady Bees, winning 49-36.

The Lady Bees came into the game with a 12-4 record, but a hot start by HNS quickly put them up 13-4 to start the game.

The Hartington-Newcastle defense was fierce, causing 30 turnovers and holding the Lady Bees leading scorer, senior Sarah Castaneda, to just 8 points. She has been averaging 20 points per game so far this season.

Belle Harms was a big part of that, as she contested Castaneda down low most of the night, and won that battle on offense and defense.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.